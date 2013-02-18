Fast Market Research recommends "Infectious Immunology Market Outlook in BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa) to 2018" from GlobalData, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/18/2013 -- GlobalData's new report, "Infectious Immunology Market Outlook in BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa) to 2018" provides key market data on the Infectious Immunology market in the BRICS countries. The report provides value ($m) data for each segment and sub-segment within five market categories - Hepatitis Viruses, Retroviruses, Other Virology, Infectious Immunology Rapid Tests and Bacteriology. The report also provides company shares and distribution shares data for the overall Infectious Immunology market in each of the aforementioned countries. The report is also supplemented with global corporate-level profiles of the key market participants with information on key developments, wherever available.
This report is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, primary and secondary research and in-house analysis by GlobalData's team of industry experts.
The emerging economies, comprising China, India, Brazil, Russia and South Africa, with a significantly large pool of under-served patients, represent the next big opportunity for the leading medical equipment and devices manufacturers. China remains the world's most populous country and is consequently home to a large patient base. The country is home to more than 120 million people who are aged 65 or older-a population in continuous need of medical care. India, the second most populous country globally, is home to 1.2 billion people, approximately 5% of which are aged 65 or older. It's estimated that shortly after 2020, India's population will surpass China, making it the most populous country in the world. As the population continues to grow and people continue to age, the underlying demand for healthcare is also expected to increase.
- Market size data for Infectious Immunology market categories - Hepatitis Viruses, Retroviruses, Other Virology, Infectious Immunology Rapid Tests and Bacteriology
- Annualized market revenues ($m) data for each of the segments and sub-segments within the five market categories. Data from 2004 to 2011, forecast forward for seven years to 2018.
- 2011 company shares and distribution shares data for the overall Infectious Immunology market in each of the aforementioned countries.
- Global corporate-level profiles of key companies operating within the Infectious Immunology market in BRICS.
- Key players covered include Abbott Laboratories, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Shanghai Kehua Bio-engineering Co., Ltd., Siemens Healthcare, bioMerieux S.A., DiaSorin S.p.A, Qiagen N.V., Transasia Bio-Medicals Ltd., Alere Inc., Beckman Coulter, Inc., Gen-Probe Incorporated, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., PerkinElmer, Inc., Trivitron Healthcare Pvt Ltd., Span Diagnostics Ltd., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Tulip Diagnostics (P) Ltd, Cellestis Limited, Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. and Hologic, Inc.
