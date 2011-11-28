New Pharmaceuticals market report from GlobalData: "Insomnia Therapeutics - Pipeline Assessment and Market Forecasts to 2018"
Williamstown, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/28/2011 -- GlobalData, the industry analysis specialist, has released its new report, "Insomnia Therapeutics - Pipeline Assessment and Market Forecasts to 2018". The report is an essential source of information and analysis on the global insomnia market. The report identifies the key trends shaping and driving the global insomnia market. The report also provides insights on the prevalent competitive landscape and the emerging players expected to significantly alter the market positioning of the current market leaders. Most importantly, the report provides valuable insights on the pipeline products within the global insomnia sector. This report is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, primary and secondary research and in-house analysis by GlobalData's team of industry experts.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
GlobalData estimates that the global insomnia therapeutics market was valued at $918m in 2010 and will grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.9% to reach $1,343m by 2018. This steady growth is primarily attributed to the expected launch of pipeline products in 2014 (such as Intermezzo, tasimelteon and MK-4305 in the G7 countries, launch of SEP-190 (eszopiclone) in Japan and launch of ramelteon in Europe). Increasing awareness and treatment seeking rates for insomnia are expected to further contribute to the growth of the market. The impact of patent expiry for Lunesta (eszopiclone) in 2014, an approved drug for chronic insomnia in the US, is expected to be minimal due to the launch of pipeline drugs in the same year.
Note: This is a on-demand report and will be delivered within 3 business days of the purchase (excluding weekends).
Scope
The report provides information on the key drivers and challenges of the insomnia market. Its scope includes -
- Annualized seven key markets (US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK and Japan) insomnia market revenues data from 2005 to 2010, forecast for eight years to 2018.
- Pipeline analysis data providing a split across the different phases, mechanisms of action being developed and emerging trends. Pipeline candidates fall under major therapeutic classes such as GABAa, GABA-BZ receptor antagonists, selective melatonin receptor antagonists, orexin receptor antagonists, histamine and dopamine receptor agonists, low dose formulation of zolpidem, experimental formulation of zaleplon and others.
- Analysis of the current and future competition in the global insomnia market. Key market players covered are Merck & Co, Eisai, Vanda, Transcept, and Takeda Pharmaceuticals.
- Insightful review of the key industry drivers, restraints and challenges. Each trend is independently researched to provide a qualitative analysis of its implications.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Pharmaceuticals research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Epilepsy Therapeutics - Pipeline Assessment and Market Forecasts to 2018
- Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD) Therapeutics - Pipeline Assessment and Market Forecasts to 2018
- Hemophilia Therapeutics - Pipeline Assessment and Market Forecasts to 2018
- Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC) Therapeutics - Pipeline Assessment and Market Forecasts to 2018
- Brain Hemorrhage Therapeutics - Pipeline Assessment and Market Forecasts to 2018
- Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) Therapeutics - Pipeline Assessment and Market Forecasts to 2018
- Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) Therapeutics - Pipeline Assessment and Market Forecasts to 2018
- Acute Ischemic Stroke (AIS) Therapeutics - Pipeline Assessment and Market Forecasts to 2018
- Muscular Dystrophy (MD) Therapeutics - Pipeline Assessment and Market Forecasts to 2018