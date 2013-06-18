New Medical Devices research report from GlobalData is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/18/2013 -- Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (Integra) is a medical technology company. The company categorized its products into orthopedics, neurosurgery and instruments. Its orthopedics products comprise specialty metal implants, dermal regeneration products, orthobiologic products, and tissue-engineered wound dressings, and nerve and tendon repair products. Its neurosurgery products consist of dural grafts, ultrasonic surgery systems, systems for measurement of various brain parameters, cranial stabilization and brain retraction systems, and others. The instruments include a broad range of specialty and general surgical, and dental instruments and surgical lighting. The company sells its products through direct sales representatives and distributors in the US, Canada, Australia, and major European markets. It also markets its products through distributors in more than 100 countries. Integra is headquartered in New Jersey, the US.
The company focuses on the expansion of its product offerings. In line with this strategy, it recently added the second cobalt chrome rod for its Daytona and Malibu Spinal Systems.
This report is a source for data, analysis and actionable intelligence on the Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation portfolio of pipeline products. The report provides detailed analysis on each pipeline product with information on the indication, the development stage, trial phase, product milestones, pipeline territory, estimated approval date, and estimated launch date.
Each pipeline product is profiled to cover information on product description, function, technology, indication, and application. The report is also supplemented with a detailed company profile and information on clinical trials, wherever applicable.
This report is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, primary and secondary research and in-house analysis by GlobalData's team of industry experts.
Scope
- Detailed company profile with information on business description, key company facts, major products and services, key competitors, key employees, locations and subsidiaries and recent developments.
- Detailed coverage on all the pipeline products, by equipment type, by therapy area, by development stage, and by trial phase.
- Information on product milestones and pipeline territory for each product, the estimated approval date, and estimated launch date.
- Profile of each pipeline product with additional information on product description, function, technology, indication(s), and application.
- Data on relevant clinical trials and product patent details, wherever applicable.
