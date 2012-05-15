Recently published research from GlobalData, "International Stroke Conference 2012 - Post-Conference Review and Analysis", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/15/2012 -- GlobalData, the industry analysis specialist, has released its new conference alerts, "International Stroke Conference 2012 - Post-Conference Review and Analysis". The conference alert is an essential source of information and analysis on the emerging therapies and new disease management techniques. The annual meeting of the International Stroke Conference 2012 was held in New Orleans, the US, on February 1-3, 2012. This two and a half day conference provides a forum in which to present recent scientific work related to cerebrovascular disease. More than 1,000 abstract presentations, lectures and debates will be featured. Some of the topics covered in the conference include clinical categories such as diagnosis, acute non-endovascular treatment, in-hospital treatment, rehabilitation and recovery, pediatric stroke, prevention, community/risk factors, nursing, emergency medicine, outcomes, vascular biology, and vascular cognitive impairment. This report aims to cover some of the scientific presentations and articles released during the conference.
Scope
The report provides complete coverage of conference. Its scope includes -
- Qualitative analysis of the studies and clinical trials presented at the conference and their impact on the key market dynamics and future treatment paradigm.
- review of pre- and post-conference KOL/analyst comments
- Review of key industry trends and events which are likely to impact and change the dynamics of the concerned disease markets in the long run.
Reasons to Get this Report
The report will serve to facilitate your decision making in the concerned therapy areas. It will allow you to -
- Develop business strategies by understanding the trends and developments that are driving or are expected to drive the market in the concerned disease areas.
- Explore M&A opportunities by identifying key products and market players.
- Develop market-entry and market expansion strategies.
- Identify key players best positioned to take advantage of the market opportunities.
- Make more informed business decisions from the insightful and in-depth analysis of the market and the factors influencing the same.
