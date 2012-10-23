New Market Study: "Internet Access - BRIC (Brazil, Russia, India, China) Industry Guide"

Recently published research from MarketLine, "Internet Access - BRIC (Brazil, Russia, India, China) Industry Guide", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/23/2012 -- Internet Access - BRIC (Brazil, Russia, India, China) Industry Guide is an essential resource for top-level data and analysis covering the BRIC (Brazil, Russia, India, China) Internet Access industry. The report includes easily comparable data on market value, volume, segmentation and market share, plus full five year market forecasts. It examines future problems, innovations and potential growth areas within the market.
Scope of the Report
- Contains an executive summary and data on value, volume and segmentation
- Provides textual analysis of the industry's prospects, competitive landscape and profiles of the leading companies
- Incorporates in-depth five forces competitive environment analysis and scorecards
- Compares data from Brazil, Russia, India, and China, alongside individual chapters on each country. .
- Includes a five-year forecast of the industry
Highlights
Brazil, Russian Federation, India and China (BRIC) are the emerging and fast growing countries within the internet access industry and had a total market value of $60,134.7 million in 2011.
India was the fastest growing country with a CAGR of 62.2% over the 2007-11 period.
Within the internet access industry, China is the leading country among the BRIC nations with market revenues of $46,934.3 million in 2011.
China is expected to lead the internet access industry in the BRIC nations with a value of $120,551.0 million in 2016.
Market Definition
The internet access sector consists of the total revenues generated by Internet Service Providers (ISPs) from the provision of narrowband and broadband Internet connections through both consumer and corporate channels.
Revenues generated by ISPs from other Internet related services are not included in this report.
Market volumes represent total numbers of users online and exclude corporate data.
