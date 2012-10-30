New Internet research report from Markets and Markets is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/30/2012 -- "Internet of Things (IoT) & Machine-To-Machine (M2M) Communication Market By Technologies & Platforms - M2M (M2M Connections, M2M Sim-Cards, M2M Modules - Short Range, Cellular Range, Satellite Range) & IoT Components - Sensing & Identification (RFID by Product, by Frequency); Network Communications (IoT Gateways, Sensor Networks, Ad-Hoc Transmission); Data Processing (Storage, Intelligent Data Mining, IoT Simulation, Cloud); Safety, Security & Support Technology (Chips, IoT Terminal Modules, Data & Application Security) - Advanced Technologies, Future Cities & Adoption Trends, Roadmaps & Worldwide Market Forecasts (2012 - 2017)"
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
IoT & M2M communication is projected to be the fastest growing technology segments of the Information Technology (IT) sector in the next 3 to 5 years, with a significant potential investments from companies to secure their computing environment. This future networks will be laid out as public/private infrastructures dynamically extended and improved edge points created by the "things/objects" connecting to one another. In fact, IoT communications can take place not only among peoples but also between people and their environment.
The Internet of Things (IoT) is not a new concept. In early 1990s, Mark Weiser, scientific director at Xerox Palo Alta Research Center, introduced the concept of "ubiquitous computing", a future, in which computing can be connected and it has become an integral part in our day to day lives that is transparent to the public. Mr. Weiser didn't coin the term IoT, associated with Auto-ID Center of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) end of 1990s. Though, the idea of the IoT has become sensible importance, thanks to the rapid development of consumer electronics and appliances over the last decade.
IoT & M2M communication market in 2011 was worth $44.0 billion, and is expected to grow $290.0 billion by 2017. It is expected to have an increasing CAGR of 30.1% from 2012 to 2017. Europe, APAC, and North America regions are emerging market, whereas in Latin America and Middle East & Africa regions considered a high growth in the markets. In 2011, Europe accounted for about 30.0% of the global revenue, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 27.4% from 2012 to 2017. APAC and North America are estimated to contribute $92.8 billion and $56.3 billion, respectively, by 2017; at a CAGR of 33.2% and 28.3%, from 2012 to 2017.
This report deals with the market trends in IoT & M2M communication and the growth associated with it. It also analysis, various factors that will drive and restrain the market over the next 5 years.
Scope of the Report
This report categorizes IoT & M2M communication Market on the basis of technology & platforms, IoT components, M2M connections & modules, verticals, and geography.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Internet research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Internet of Things Market in China 2012
- Broadband Internet Adoption in India 2012
- Global Smart Education & Learning Market Advanced Technologies, Digital Models, Adoption Trends & Worldwide Market Forecast (2012 - 2017)
- Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Market in Smart Grid for Electric Power, 2012 - Market Size, Vendor Landscape and Outlook to 2020