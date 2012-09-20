New Market Study: "IP Multimedia Subsystem (IMS) Solutions and Market Opportunities"

New Software research report from MindCommerce is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/20/2012 -- IP Multimedia Subsystem (IMS) is based on an integrated open-system architecture format and supports an extensive range of IP-based services over both packet and circuit switched networks through the deployment of wireless and fixed access technologies. It is designed to facilitate the ultimate in one-to-one and many-to-many communication between people and is poised to be the standard for delivering services based on Internet protocol for any type of network.
IMS provides a framework from which to provide the best of both worlds: Legacy telephony like control, quality of service, and survivability while maintaining flexibility and richness of application creation and deployment.
This report package is the most comprehensive collection of IP Multimedia Subsystem (IMS) research that addresses applications, market forecast, business case, technology, evolution, and more.
The report package includes a multi-application assessment for major IMS based applications.
It also provides specific recommendations for network operators, infrastructure providers, and application providers.
Audience:
This report bundle is a complete package for anyone considering:
- Pro's and Con's of launching IMS based applications
- Future prospects for IMS applications and revenue
- Business case for IMS applications
- Challenges in implementing IMS
