Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/01/2014 -- While we believe there is some scope for upside potential to our growth forecasts, we do not expect the effect to be seen before end - 2014. The opening up of the 3G market to other players should drive demand for smartphones in the medium- to long-term, and we expect the lifting of sanction s in 2013 to begin to have an effect on market growth and the availability of devices towards en d - 2014. Iran's large population offers considerable growth potential. However, we believe the government's continued interference with internet services and content will limit the appetite for computers and broadband services, although many Iranians will be unaware of the differences.
Headline Expenditure Projections
- Computer Sales: USD5.1bn in 2014 to USD6.7bn by 2018; low PC penetration means significant potential, but the cost of devices remains a barrier to rapid growth.
- AV and Gaming Device Sales : USD2.4bn in 2014 to USD3.0bn in 2018; digital broadcasting offers opportunities, but demand is nevertheless likely to be weakest in this segment.
- Handset Sales: USD2.0bn in 2014 to USD2.6bn in 2018; the slow development of 3G services by telecoms operators will slow the potential for smartphones, but increased competition in the 3G market from 2014 poses upside risks in the long term.
Risk/Reward Rating
Iran's score was the second lowest in the region, ahead of only Egypt and nearly ten points behind Oman in eighth position. Iran's score is dragged down by its Industry Risks and Country Risks scores: in both categories Iran has the lowest score in the region.
Key Trends And Developments
The 3G market continues to be held back in Iran, with the two largest operators having a combined market share of 99%, and they will continue to be restricted to EDGE and GPRS services into 2014. We therefore expect the smartphone market will only gain significant growth momentum from 2014 and into 2015. Finally, despite the easing of sanctions on communications devices, the...
The Iran Consumer Electronics Report has been researched at source and features latest-available data covering both the manufacture and sale of consumer electronics products, critically analysing - and forecasting - the market dynamics affecting each sub-sector, including audio-visual, computers, mobile handsets, gaming and automotives electronics. Furthermore, the report analyses the domestic and global economic trends driving device demand and provides company rankings and competitive landscapes covering leading multinational and national consumer electronics companies and analysis of latest industry news and trends in Iran.
Business Monitor International (BMI)'s Iran Consumer Electronics Report provides industry professionals and strategists, sector analysts, business investors, trade associations and regulatory bodies with independent forecasts and competitive intelligence on the consumer electronics industry in Iran.
Key Benefits
- Benchmark BMI's independent consumer electronics industry forecasts for Iran to test other views - a key input for successful budgeting and strategic business planning in the Iranian consumer electronics market.
- Target business opportunities and risks in Iran through our reviews of latest industry trends and major deals, projects and investments.
- Exploit the latest competitive intelligence with company SWOT analyses.
Coverage
BMI Industry View
Summary of BMI's key industry forecasts, views and trend analysis covering consumer electronics, major investments and projects.
Consumer Electronics Market
Analysis of the size of the domestic market for electronics products, with in-depth assessment and data covering the dynamics driving each sub-sector; audio-visual, computers, mobile phone handsets and gaming devices, as well as demand for automotives electronics.
Electronics Industry
Analysis and data of the domestic electronics manufacturing sector. We assess the regulatory and business operational issues facing manufacturers - including openness to foreign investment, infrastructure, IP issues and the global demand context - and their impact on the production of electronics goods, which is again broken down via market sub-sectors.
Industry Forecast Scenario
Historic data series and forecasts to end-2018 for all key industry and economic indicators (see list below), supported by explicit assumptions, plus analysis of key risks to the main forecast, covering computers, communications and gaming devices. Indicators include:
Industry value (US$bn); population (mn); nominal GDP (US$bn); real GDP growth (%), GDP per capita, industrial production Index (% y-o-y ave.) unemployment % of labour force.
