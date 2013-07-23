New Market Study, "Irons in Spain", Has Been Published

New Consumer Goods market report from Euromonitor International: "Irons in Spain"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/23/2013 -- The uncertainty and generally difficult economic situation facing many Spanish families has caused considerable reduction in consumption, limiting them to essential needs and products. Furthermore, damaged or older and dated products are typically fixed rather than substituted with a new device, thus negatively affecting sales.
Euromonitor International's Irons in Spain report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2008-2012, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, format trends or distribution issues. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Irons market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Consumer Goods research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Irons in Singapore
- Irons in Colombia
- Irons in Israel
- Irons in Indonesia
- Irons in Hungary
- Irons in Turkey
- Irons in Japan
- Irons in Romania
- Irons in France
- Irons in China