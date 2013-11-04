Fast Market Research recommends "Johnson & Johnson Inc in Consumer Health (World)" from Euromonitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/04/2013 -- The health and beauty conglomerate Johnson & Johnson was once again able to retain the title of global consumer health sales leader in 2012. After several years of production disruptions in its home market of the US and growing regulatory concerns around the globe, the company is finally returning to growth. While its lead is still formidable, competition has never been fiercer in consumer health, and it remains to be seen if the company can maintain its industry lead in the long term.
Euromonitor International's Johnson & Johnson Inc in Consumer Health (World) Company Profile offers detailed strategic analysis of the company's business, examining its performance in the Consumer Health industry. The report examines company shares by region and sector, product developments, market and distribution strategies, challenges from the competition and future prospects. Use it to understand opportunities and threats facing the business and the factors driving success.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Allergy Care, Herbal/Traditional Products, OTC, Paediatric Consumer Health, Sports Nutrition, Vitamins and Dietary Supplements, Weight Management.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Consumer Health market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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