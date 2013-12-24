New Market Study, "Jordan Defence & Security Report 2014", Has Been Published

New Defense market report from Business Monitor International: "Jordan Defence & Security Report 2014"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/24/2013 -- Amidst regional instability, BMI is forecasting Jordan's defence spending to grow in 2014. In the increasingly volatile Middle East, Jordan is facing an active threat from the civil war in Syria. We are estimating that defence spending will grow by 12.0% over 2014 to US$1.73bn. This follows rather slower growth of 8.1% over 2013, when the budget has totalled US$1.55bn. Although strong ties link the Jordanian regime and US and UK defence sectors, a stagnating economy and ongoing political risks mitigate against a wholly positive 2014 outlook.
Jordan's security threats are primarily regional. Following the defeat of the Muslim Brotherhood-led regime in Egypt in 2013, domestic Jordanian Islamists have been significantly weakened. The ruling regime -headed by King Abdullah II - enjoys good relations with the US and UK (as reflected in significant military cooperation and sales). However, despite having a peace treaty with Israel, tensions caused by the Syrian civil war and US-Iran diplomacy place the kingdom in a precarious geopolitical position.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
That said, Jordan has seen some significant defence developments in 2013, including:
- A major border-security defence contract signed with US firm, Raytheon
- Ongoing participation in UN-lead peacekeeping efforts, making Jordan the eighth-biggest contributor internationally.
- A large-scale joint-forces exercise with US and other nations on Jordanian soil in mid-2013 ('Operation Eager Lion'). Hundreds of US troops have remained in the country since; something which could prove a liability if the US becomes more involved in the Syrian conflict.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Defense research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Turkey Defence & Security Report Q1 2014
- Bosnia-Herzegovina Defence & Security Report 2014
- Singapore Defence & Security Report Q1 2014
- Poland Defence & Security Report Q1 2014
- United Arab Emirates Defence & Security Report Q1 2014
- Iran Defence & Security Report Q1 2014
- South Korea Defence & Security Report Q1 2014
- Czech Republic Defence & Security Report 2014
- Israel Defence & Security Report Q1 2014
- Japan Defence & Security Report Q1 2014