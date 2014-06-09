New Consumer Goods market report from Euromonitor International: "Laundry Care in Cameroon"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/09/2014 -- Despite the ongoing popularity of bar detergents as the largest category, it is facing stronger and growing competition from other detergents due to increasing availability of alternate foreign products, made possible by modern retail channels. Influenced by media and in-store advertising, consumers are more open to the use of other kinds of detergents. As consumer purchasing power increases, coupled with population growth, especially in urban areas, demand is growing and giving ground to manufacturers to meet the needs of a growing market.
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Competitive Landscape
in 2013, the leading company were CCC Du Cameroun, followed by Complexe Chimique Industriel du Cameroun and P&G. Complexe Chimique Industriel du Cameroun continued to record success with its flagship brand, Savon Azur. These products both have a large consumer base and are well appreciated for their high quality and moderate prices. The competitive environment is quite strong in this category as there are other popular brands on the market which benefit from a long-standing presence in Cameroon and which also command strong consumer loyalty. As such, many brands try to conserve their market share on a price advantage.
Industry Prospects
It is expected that laundry care will post a constant value CAGR of 5% over the forecast period. This can be associated with an expected rise in consumers' disposable incomes due to strong anticipated economic performance and marketing activities by manufacturers, including new entrants in various categories. Despite this, bar detergents is expected to grow thanks to cultural habits and affordability for lower income groups.
Report Overview
Discover the latest market trends and uncover sources of future market growth for the Laundry Care industry in Cameroon with research from Euromonitor's team of in-country analysts.
Find hidden opportunities in the most current research data available, understand competitive threats with our detailed market analysis, and plan your corporate strategy with our expert qualitative analysis and growth projections.
If you're in the Laundry Care industry in Cameroon, our research will save you time and money while empowering you to make informed, profitable decisions.
The Laundry Care in Cameroon market research report includes:
- Analysis of key supply-side and demand trends
- Historic volumes and values, company and brand market shares
- Five year forecasts of market trends and market growth
- Robust and transparent market research methodology, conducted in-country
Our market research reports answer questions such as:
- What is the market size of Laundry Care in Cameroon?
- What are the major brands in Cameroon?
- What is the performance of concentrated liquid detergents?
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