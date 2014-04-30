New Consumer Goods research report from Euromonitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/30/2014 -- Laundry care grew by 4% in current value terms in 2013 driven partly by the VAT increase from 23% to 24% in 2013, but also by rising demand for more modern and sophisticated laundry care products. However, the category is mature and private label competition rather intense. This limits growth potential both in volume as well as current value terms. Manufacturers have therefore focused on developing more advanced products, trying to shift consumers from standard detergents to concentrates, from...
Euromonitor International's Laundry Care in Finland market report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (historic date range), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, packaging innovations, economic/lifestyle influences, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2018 illustrate how the market is set to change.
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Product coverage: Carpet Cleaners, Fabric Softeners, Laundry Aids, Laundry Detergents.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Laundry Care market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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Browse all Consumer Goods research reports at Fast Market Research
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