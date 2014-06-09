Recently published research from Euromonitor International, "Laundry Care in Taiwan", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/09/2014 -- With improving living standards, Taiwanese consumers are not solely concerned about price but are also gradually looking at product ingredients and safety. Due to increasing environmental awareness, consumers prefer natural and eco-friendly laundry care products.
Competitive Landscape
Unilever Taiwan Ltd led laundry care with a value share of 24% in 2013. Its Bai Lan brand has a strong brand image as the company often engages in TV advertising and frequently launches new products. For example, Bai Lan and Snuggle launched standard powder detergents with fabric softeners and refreshing fragrances. Unilever Taiwan Ltd distributes via a wide range of channels and has visible shelf space.
Industry Prospects
Laundry care in Taiwan is expected to post a negative CAGR of 1% in constant value terms over the forecast period. Laundry care is mature and fragmented. As such, manufacturers are expected to enhance the functionality of products, product packaging and brand image to boost sales
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Report Overview
Discover the latest market trends and uncover sources of future market growth for the Laundry Care industry in Taiwan with research from Euromonitor's team of in-country analysts.
Find hidden opportunities in the most current research data available, understand competitive threats with our detailed market analysis, and plan your corporate strategy with our expert qualitative analysis and growth projections.
If you're in the Laundry Care industry in Taiwan, our research will save you time and money while empowering you to make informed, profitable decisions.
The Laundry Care in Taiwan market research report includes:
- Analysis of key supply-side and demand trends
- Historic volumes and values, company and brand market shares
- Five year forecasts of market trends and market growth
- Robust and transparent market research methodology, conducted in-country
Our market research reports answer questions such as:
- What is the market size of Laundry Care in Taiwan?
- What are the major brands in Taiwan?
- What is the performance of concentrated liquid detergents?
- What are the main new products developments in the laundry aids area?
Reasons to Get this Report
- Gain competitive intelligence about market leaders
- Track key industry trends, opportunities and threats
- Inform your marketing, brand, strategy and market development, sales and supply functions
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