Williamstown, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/08/2012 -- Canadean's 'Global Hypermarkets, Supermarkets and Discounters - Company Benchmarking Analysis Report' compares the strength of the leading hypermarkets, supermarkets and discounters globally relative to each other and international averages for retailers in the hypermarkets, supermarkets and discounters channel.
The benchmark analysis is based on key parameters and ratios that explain the performance of a particular company against that of its immediate peers and its overall channel of operation. As such, it provides an easy-to-use analysis which highlights the companies that are setting the benchmark performance in their channel of operation.
Key Highlights
Woolworths was the strongest performer of the leading hypermarkets, supermarkets and discounters globally. The company's strong performance was driven by the high scores it received across all the pillars.
Tesco and Walmart were the top performers under the scale and growth pillar. The companies also performed strongly under the operational efficiency and financial performance pillars.
Safeway was the weakest performer of the leading hypermarkets, supermarkets and discounters globally. The company's poor performance was driven by the weak scores it received for metrics across scale and growth and operational efficiency.
Global hypermarkets, supermarkets and discounters markets' were moderately concentrated. The channel was dominated by the US, which is highly concentrated with a few large national and international store chains dominating the marketplace. The global hypermarkets, supermarkets and discounters were mostly dominated by Walmart, which is the key operator among the peer group companies.
Scope
The report provides a peer group benchmarking analysis of leading hypermarkets, supermarkets and discounters globally. The peer group is selected from our Retailer Company Benchmark Database which covers the leading 1,000 global retailers. The peer group covered includes leading hypermarkets, supermarkets and discounters globally.
The retailers covered in the report are:
- Wal-Mart Stores, Inc.
- Carrefour S.A.
- Tesco PLC
- The Kroger Co.
- Target Corporation
- AEON Co., Ltd.
- Woolworths Limited
- Safeway Inc.
- Koninklijke Ahold N.V.
- Casino Guichard-Perrachon
Reasons to Get this Report
- Understand the relative competitive strengths and weaknesses of the players covered, both compared to each other, as well as for the average performance of retailers in this channel around the world.
- Detailed scorecards and summary "heat charts" provide clear, concise "at a glance" analysis of the relative performance of the companies covered across a range of metrics. While more detailed data provides the granular detail behind these concise analyses.
