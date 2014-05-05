New Business research report from MarketLine is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/05/2014 -- Global Legal Services industry guide provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: market size (value 2009-13, and forecast to 2018). The guide also contains descriptions of the leading companies including key financial metrics and analysis of competitive pressures within the market.
Report Features and Benefits
- Save time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the size, growth, and leading players in the global legal services market
- Use the Five Forces analysis to determine the competitive intensity and therefore attractiveness of the global legal services market
- Leading company profiles reveal details of key legal services market players' global operations and financial performance
- Add weight to presentations and pitches by understanding the future growth prospects of the global legal services market with five year forecasts
- Contains individual chapters on 8 major economies including: Europe, Asia-Pacific, the US, Germany, the UK, France and Japan.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Report Highlights
The household products market consists of retail sales of air fresheners, dishwashing products, general purpose cleaners, textile washing products, paper products, insecticides, and other products including bleach, furniture and floor polish, toilet care products, and scouring products.
The global legal services market had total revenues of $610.4bn in 2013, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3% between 2009 and 2013.
Market volume increased with a CAGR of 2.7% between 2009 and 2013, to reach a total of 4,082.1 thousand legal professionals in 2013.
Key Questions Answered in this Report
- What was the size of the global legal services market by value in 2013?
- What will be the size of the global legal services market in 2018?
- What factors are affecting the strength of competition in the global legal services market?
- How has the market performed over the last five years?
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