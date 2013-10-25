New Market Study, "Lenovo Group Ltd in Consumer Electronics (World)", Has Been Published

New Consumer Goods research report from Euromonitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/25/2013 -- This profile of Lenovo Group Ltd examines the company's operations in consumer products with supplemental analysis of enterprise product markets to provide a complete picture of the company's operations. The focus of the report is on the prospects for Lenovo Group Ltd as it looks to diversify away from laptops and desktops and grow its presence in tablets as well as smartphones.
Euromonitor International's Lenovo Group Ltd in Consumer Electronics (World) Company Profile offers detailed strategic analysis of the company's business, examining its performance in the Consumer Electronics industry. The report examines company shares by region and sector, product developments, market and distribution strategies, challenges from the competition and future prospects. Use it to understand opportunities and threats facing the business and the factors driving success.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Computers and Peripherals, In-Car Entertainment, In-Home Consumer Electronics, Portable Consumer Electronics.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Consumer Electronics market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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Browse all Consumer Goods research reports at Fast Market Research
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