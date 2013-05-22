Recently published research from Timetric, "Life Insurance Distribution Channels in Latvia to 2017: Market Databook", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/22/2013 -- This report is the result of Timetric's extensive market research covering the life insurance industry in Latvia. It contains detailed historic and forecast data for distribution channels. 'Life Insurance Distribution Channels in Latvia to 2017: Market Databook' provides detailed insight into the operating environment of the life insurance industry in Latvia. It is an essential tool for companies active across the Latvian life insurance value chain and for new players considering to enter the market.
Scope
- Historic and forecast data for distribution channels in the life insurance industry in Latvia for the period 2008 through to 2017
- Historic and forecast data on value of commissions, share of total market commissions, gross written premiums- new business, number of new policies sold and number of players for the period 2008 through to 2017
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Reasons to Get This Report
- This report provides you with valuable data for the life insurance industry covering distribution channels in Latvia
- This report provides you with a breakdown of market data including data on value of commissions, share of total market commissions, gross written premiums- new business, number of new policies sold and number of players
- This report allows you to plan future business decisions using the forecast figures given for the market
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Financial Services research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Life Insurance Distribution Channels in Slovenia to 2017: Market Databook
- Life Insurance Distribution Channels in Estonia to 2017: Market Databook
- Non-Life Insurance Distribution Channels in Lithuania to 2017: Market Databook
- Non-Life Insurance Distribution Channels in Latvia to 2017: Market Databook
- Non-Life Insurance Distribution Channels in Estonia to 2017: Market Databook
- Non-Life Insurance Distribution Channels in Slovenia to 2017: Market Databook
- Non-Life Insurance Distribution Channels in Ireland to 2017: Market Databook
- Life Insurance Distribution Channels in Lithuania to 2017: Market Databook
- Life Insurance Distribution Channels in Ireland to 2017: Market Databook
- Non-Life Insurance in Ireland, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2017