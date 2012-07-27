New Market Study: "Life Insurance in France, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2016"

New Financial Services research report from Timetric is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/27/2012 -- The French life insurance segment is the second largest in Europe in terms of gross written premium, after the UK. Despite the fact that life insurance is one of the preferred types of investments among French consumers, the segment recorded a poor performance during the review period. The recent sovereign debt crisis adversely affected the life insurance segment, as it created a poor investment environment in the country that made French consumers reluctant to make investments in life insurance products. French life insurance companies are finding it difficult to maintain profit margins due the increasing level of price competition in the segment. Life insurance companies are expected to undertake some restructuring initiatives in order to reduce their operational costs to sustain the price competition. To reduce the administrative costs, leading companies are relocating their back office operations to low-cost destinations.
Key Highlights
- Pension products were the leading life insurance product category in France during the review period. The majority of French consumers purchase life insurance policies for their retirement and long-term care. Similar to several other Western European countries, France is currently recording an aging population, a shrinking workforce and an increasing pension deficit.
- French life insurance companies are finding it difficult to maintain profit margins due to the increasing level of price competition in the segment. Life insurance companies are expected to undertake some restructuring initiatives in order to reduce their operational costs to sustain the price competition.
- The increasing penetration of distribution channels across the country is expected to drive the growth of the French life insurance segment over the forecast period. The expansion of distribution networks enables the insurance companies to reach out to a larger customer base and increase the volume of their life insurance policy sales.
- The ongoing debt crisis caused French consumers to seek low-cost life insurance products with higher coverage. As such, life insurance companies are now facing tough competition over prices.
- The French life insurance segment is expected to remain competitive over the forecast period due to the country's favorable regulations that allow foreign companies to enter the French insurance industry by establishing a new subsidiary or acquiring an existing company in the region.
