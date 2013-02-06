New Market Study: "Life Insurance in Portugal, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2016"

Recently published research from Timetric, "Life Insurance in Portugal, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2016", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/06/2013 -- The Portuguese life insurance segment accounted for the largest share of 66.7% of the written premium of the overall insurance industry in 2011. The written premium of the life insurance segment recorded a CAGR of 5.7% during the review period (2007-2011). The depressed economic environment and a decline in household disposable income - on account of the global financial crisis and subsequent European debt crisis - led to decline in the sale of life insurance products during the review period. Over the review period the Portuguese life insurance segment has been significantly dependent on the bancassurance channel for the sale of life insurance policies. The gross written premium of the life insurance segment is expected to increase at a CAGR of 2.2% over the forecast period (2012-2016).
Key Highlights
Scope
This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the life insurance market in Portugal:
- It provides historical values for Portugal's life insurance market for the report's 2007-2011 review period and forecast figures for the 2012-2016 forecast period
- It offers a detailed analysis of the key sub-segments in Portugal's life insurance market, along with market forecasts until 2016
- It covers an exhaustive list of parameters, including written premium, incurred loss, loss ratio, commissions and expenses, combined ratio, frauds and crimes, total assets, total investment income and retentions
- It analyses the various distribution channels for life insurance products in Portugal
- Using Porter's industry-standard "Five Forces" analysis, it details the competitive landscape in Portugal for the life insurance business
- It provides a detailed analysis of the reinsurance market in Portugal and its growth prospects
- It profiles the top life insurance companies in Portugal and outlines the key regulations affecting them
Reasons to Get this Report
- Make strategic business decisions using historic and forecast market data related to the Portuguese life insurance market and each sector within it
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Fidelidade Mundial, Santander Totta Seguros, BPI Vida e Pensoes, Credito Agricola Vida, BES-Vida, AXA Portugal, Companhia De Seguros Acoreana, S.A.
