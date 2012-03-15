Fast Market Research recommends "Life Science & Chemical Instrumentation Market (2011-2016) Global Trends, End User & Competitive Analysis" from Markets and Markets, now available
Williamstown, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/15/2012 -- Life Science and Chemical Instrumentation Market (2011 - 2016) (Spectroscopy, Chromatography, DNA Sequencer & Amplifier, Lab Automation, Array, Flow Cytometer, Electrophoresis, Immuno Assay & Others)
Life science and chemical instruments are used extensively in research and development activities, laboratories being one of the major users. Use of life science and chemical instruments for disease diagnosis is on a rise; for example, flow cytometers are used for diagnosis of all four types of leukemia.
Life science and chemical equipment market is growing at a rapid rate due to the continuous requirement of these instruments in pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries. Besides, the increase in number of biotechnology firms worldwide, advances in life science research and technology innovations with human genome mapping, and emergence of proteomics have enabled industry growth; as such high-end research projects require quality instruments with high throughput capacity. All these factors are driving the life science and chemical instrumentation market.
The global life science and chemical instrumentation market was estimated to be $30.2 billion in the year 2011 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.4% from 2011 to 2016 to reach $45.2 billion. Spectrometry segment has the largest share (33.8%) followed by chromatography (22%) in the year 2011. The spectrometry market is driven by the coupling of mass spectrometry with chromatography techniques.
The U.S. holds the major share in the life science and chemical instrumentation market across technologies; it is closely followed by Europe. The European market is saturated in most of the technologies, but has a lot of scope of expansion in lab automation segment. The market is driven by high growth from Asian and the LATAM countries, where demand is on a rise due to increased outsourcing activities in the life technology field. Singapore is a major region for life science instruments, as many companies are establishing a manufacturing base in Singapore, due to the tax incentives.
As the market is vast there are many players in the market, the major players in this market include Affymetrix Inc. (U.S.), Illumina Inc. (U.S.), Agilent Technologies Inc. (U.S.), Roche Diagnostics Inc. (Switzerland), Bio-Rad Laboratories (U.S.), GE Healthcare (Sweden), Life Technologies (U.S.), Perkin Elmer (U.S.), Caliper Life Sciences (U.S.), Shimadzu Corporation (Japan), Abbott Laboratories (U.S.), Hitachi High-technologies Corporation (Japan), and Siemens Healthcare Diagnostics (Germany).
Scope of the report
The life science laboratory instrumentation market has been studied by technology and end-users. The Life Science and chemical instrumentation market research report analyzes geography; forecasting revenues, and trends in each of the following submarkets
