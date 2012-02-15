Fast Market Research recommends "Light Olefins Americas Market to 2020 - Cost Effective Ethylene from Shale Gas-Derived Ethane and On-Purpose Technology for Propylene to Promote Industry Growth" from GBI Research, now available
Williamstown, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/15/2012 -- GBI Research's report, "Light Olefins Americas Market to 2020 - Cost Effective Ethylene from Shale Gas-Derived Ethane and On-Purpose Technology for Propylene to Promote Industry Growth", provides in-depth analysis of the Americas' light olefins industry. The research presents detailed analysis and forecasts of the major economic and market trends affecting the light olefins markets in the region. The report contains information on demand, production analysis and forecasts, drivers and restraints, end use analysis and forecasts, and market share analyses of the major producers in the major regions of Americas. In addition, it includes demand and production analysis and forecasts for the major countries in Americas, as well as providing information on the historic and forecast price trends for these countries. Overall, the report presents a comprehensive analysis of the Americas' light olefins market, covering all the major parameters.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Scope
- Detailed analysis of the key drivers and restraints for the Americas' light olefins market.
- Demand and production of light olefins in the Americas from 2000 to 2010 and forecasts for the ten year period to 2020.
- Demand analyses of major countries in the region, such as Canada, the US, Brazil, Argentina and Mexico.
- Light olefin demand analysis by key end-use industries in the Americas and for all the major countries in the region.
- International trade analysis and forecasts for all the major countries of the Americas.
- Price analysis and forecasts of light olefins for all the major countries of the Americas.
- The competitive landscape of the Americas for all the major countries.
Reasons to Get this Report
- Obtain the most up to date information available on the light olefins industry in the Americas.
- Benefit from GBI Research's advanced insight into the regional market through detailed demand and production forecasts, end-use analysis and competitive landscape analysis.
- Multiply your revenue streams by identifying the key growth sectors and countries.
- Develop invest-divest strategies through knowledge of the global, regional and key country market sizes, growth trends and competitive landscapes.
- Identify the macro and micro-economic trends shaping and driving the light olefins markets of the Americas.
- Make more informed business decisions with insightful and in-depth analysis of the market landscape and the factors shaping it.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Materials research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Light Olefins Asia-Pacific Market to 2020 - Asia-Pacific Dominance Maintained as China to Become Global Leader by 2015
- The Future of the Light Olefins Markets to 2020
- Thin - Film Photovoltaic (PV) Cells Market Analysis to 2020 - CIGS (Copper Indium Gallium Diselenide) to Emerge as the Major Technology by 2020
- Vinyl Chloride Monomer (VCM) Global Supply Dynamics to 2020 - Production from Coal Derivatives Emerging as a Cheaper Alternative in China
- Asia Pacific Ethylene Industry Outlook to 2015 - Market Size, Company Share, Price Trends, Capacity Forecasts of All Active and Planned Plants
- eope Ethylene Industry Outlook to 2015 - Market Size, Company Share, Price Trends, Capacity Forecasts of All Active and Planned Plants
- The Future of Low Density Polyethylene (LDPE), Market Forecasts and Growth Trends to 2020 - Packaging Applications Driving Demand Globally
- Vinyls Market in the Americas to 2020 - Sustained PVC Demand to Boost Revenues
- Asia Pacific Propylene Industry to 2015 - Market Size, Company Share, Price Trends, Capacity Forecasts of All Active and Planned Plants
- Asia Pacific Ethylene Industry to 2015 - Market Size, Company Share, Price Trends, Capacity Forecasts of All Active and Planned Plants