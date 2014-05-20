New Defense market report from Markets and Markets: "Light Weapons Market - Forecasts & Analysis to 2014 - 2019"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/20/2014 -- Light Weapons Market by Product - MANPADS (Man-Portable Air-Defence Systems, ATGW (Anti-Tank Guided Weapons), Heavy Machine Guns, Mortars/Grenade Launchers, Recoilless Rifles), Technology (Guided and Unguided), Platform (Defence and Homeland Security) by Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, the Middle-East, Latin America, ROW) - Forecasts & Analysis to 2014 - 2019
This report categorizes the entire light weapons market on the basis of technology, products, regions, and countries. In this report each of these segments is analyzed in detail, along with their upcoming trends. The light weapons market can be categorized into guided and unguided weapons based on technology. The various products which come under guided technology are MANPAD and ATGW; while the unguided weapons market consists of heavy machine guns, recoilless rifles, and mortars/grenade launchers.
It is estimated that the light weapons market shall be dominated by the ATGW, where this market is presumed to grow at a very fast rate during the forecast period. The high precision rate and the highly-sophisticated guided technology shall be the key drivers for this market.
The report provides a brief analysis about the emerging products in this market, trending technologies, and highlights of the key drivers, restrains, and challenges for this market.
This report consists of a complete regional analysis of 6 geographic regions such as Asia, Europe, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Rest of the World (ROW). The countries that cover a major market share in light weapons are also highlighted in this report.
The report covers the competitive analysis of the light weapons market based on the major exporters and importers in the world. It also provides the opportunity analysis of the various light weapon products based on their present status in the market and their growth rate.
The major companies involved in the manufacturing of light weapons are Alliant Techsystems Inc. (U.S.), Lockheed Martine (U.S.), Raytheon (U.S.), and General Dynamics (U.S.). These companies are expected to grow their revenue for light weapons in the coming years. The other key players in this domain are Rheinmetall (Germany), BAE (U.K.), and Thales (France). These companies are also expected to grow their market size rapidly in the coming years.
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