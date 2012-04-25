New Market Study: "LNG Industry Outlook in South and Central America, 2012 - Capacity Analysis, Forecasts and Details of All Operating and Planned Liquefaction and Regasification Terminals to 2016"

New Energy market report from GlobalData: "LNG Industry Outlook in South and Central America, 2012 - Capacity Analysis, Forecasts and Details of All Operating and Planned Liquefaction and Regasification Terminals to 2016"