New Energy market report from GBI Research: "LNG Industry to 2017 - Australia to Overtake Qatar as Global Market Leader in LNG Liquefaction Capacity Due to Recent Discoveries, Planned Projects and Investments"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/14/2013 -- GBI Research, a leading business intelligence provider, has released its latest research, "LNG Industry to 2017 - Australia to Overtake Qatar as Global Market Leader in LNG Liquefaction Capacity Due to Recent Discoveries, Planned Projects and Investments". The study, which is an offering from the company's energy research group, provides an indepth analysis of the global Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) industry and highlights the various concerns, shifting trends and major players in each geographic region. The report provides forecasts for the liquefaction and regasification sectors of the LNG industry, of planned liquefaction and regasification terminals, and of planned major global LNG projects to 2017. The report also provides segmental forecasts of the global LNG market in different regions worldwide and highlights the major countries in the region. The report provides indepth analysis of the key trends and challenges for the LNG industry in the different regions. An analysis of the Floating Liquefied Natural Gas (FLNG) is also provided.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Scope
- Overview of the global LNG industry, covering the trends, challenges and economics,as well as providing a geographic analysis as well as a competitive analysis of the industry to 2017
- Global LNG industry capacity, demand, imports and exports, and trade movements
- Planned projects during the 2012-2017 period
- Analysis of the FLNG industry
- Analysis of major LNG exporters and importers
- Segmental forecasts of the global LNG market until 2017 in different regions worldwide,highlighting the major countries in the region
Reasons to Get this Report
- Develop business strategies with the help of specific insights about the global LNG industry.
- Identify opportunities and challenges in the global LNG industry.
- Understand the regional LNG markets worldwide and the current and projected plans of the key LNG companies operating in those regions.
- Increase future revenues and profitability with the help of insights into the future opportunities and critical success factors in the global LNG industry.
- Benchmark your operations and strategies against the major players in the global LNG industry.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: BP Plc, Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., Chubu Electric Power Co., Inc., Elengy, Enagas S.A., Korea Gas Corporation, Malaysia LNG Dua Sdn. Bhd., Nigeria LNG Limited, Osaka Gas Company, PT Arun NGL Co., PT Badak NGL, Qatar Petroleum, Sakhalin Energy Investment Company Ltd, Sempra Energy, Sonatrach, South Hook LNG Terminal Company Ltd, The Tokyo Electric Power Company, Inc., Tokyo Gas Co., Ltd., Ras Laffan Liquefied Natural Gas Company Limited
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Energy research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Global LNG Industry, 2012 - Investment Opportunities, Analysis and Forecasts of All Active and Planned Liquefaction and Regasification Terminals to 2016
- Planned LNG Terminals Market - Global Analysis, Competitive Landscape and Capacity Forecasts to 2017
- Floating LNG Terminals Industry - Global Market Analysis, Competitive Landscape and Planned Projects to 2016
- Global LNG Market to 2020 - Emerging Suppliers, Changing Trade Dynamics and New Technologies to Usher in a Paradigm Shift
- LNG Industry Outlook in Europe, 2012 - Capacity Analysis, Forecasts and Details of All Operating and Planned Liquefaction and Regasification Terminals to 2016
- Floating LNG Terminals - Technological Innovation and Low Cost Monetization of Offshore Gas Reserves Will Play Key Role in Global LNG Industry Growth
- LNG Industry Outlook in Asia Pacific, 2012 - Capacity Analysis, Forecasts and Details of All Operating and Planned Liquefaction and Regasification Terminals to 2016
- LNG in Asia Pacific - Market Analysis, Capacity Forecasts and Competitive Landscape to 2015
- Crude Oil Industry to 2016 - Deepwater Discoveries Worldwide and Rising Industrial Demand in Emerging Economies Driving the Industry
- LNG Industry Outlook in North America, 2011 - Capacity Analysis, Forecasts and Details of All Operating and Planned Liquefaction and Regasification Terminals to 2016