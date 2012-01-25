New Computer Technology research report from GBI Research is now available from Fast Market Research
Williamstown, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/25/2012 -- GBI Research's report, "Logic Integrated Circuit (IC) Market to 2020 - Programmable Logic Devices (PLD) and Application Specific Standard Product (ASSP) Dominate with a 78% Market Share", provides the key information and analysis on the Logic IC market. The report covers the revenue distribution based on the product segments in Logic ICs like ASIC, PLD, Display Drivers and ASSP. The report covers the key market trends in the overall Logic IC industry. The report provides market sizing and forecasts by end user segments. The Logic IC report also provides information on the revenues generated based on geographical regions. The market shares of key players in different product types are presented in the report.
The logic IC market is segmented into various product types which are exclusive to each other and is fast transitioning into a phase where its architecture is changing and trying to compete with other markets such as microcontroller, microprocessor and Digital Signal Processors (DSPs). ASIC products which were the preferred solution for the industry a few years ago is now being increasingly being replaced by either FPGA products or ASSPs.
Scope
- Key Logic ICs product segments such as ASIC, ASSP, PLD, Display Drivers and so on have been covered.
- Market Size for different Logic IC types in terms of sales revenue. Forecast forward until 2020
- Market Size for different end-user segments like consumer electronics, computer, automotive, communications and industrial in terms of sales revenue. Forecast forward till 2020.
- Forecasts of revenues are given by geography that includes key regions such as Asia Pacific (excluding Japan), North America, Europe, Japan and Latin America.
- Market Shares of players in different Logic IC product segments for the year 2010 has been included.
- Comprehensive profiles of key companies such as Xilinx, ST Microelectronics, Samsung Electronics Co Ltd and Texas Instruments have been provided.
Reasons to get this Report
- Exploit growth opportunities across various IC product segments specific to Logic IC industry.
- Information about the most recent product and technology developments in the Logic IC market
- What is the future demand potential of different Logic ICs in end user segments - Identify, understand and capitalize.
- Develop business strategies by understanding the trends and developments that are driving the Logic IC market across the globe.
- Understand the competitors operating in the Logic IC market from the company profiles.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Xilinx, Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd, ST Microelectronics N.V., Texas Instruments Inc
