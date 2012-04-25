New Wireless market report from MindCommerce: "LTE Operator Strategies: Key Drivers, Deployment Strategies, CAPEX, OPEX, Price Plans, ARPUs and Service Revenues 2012 - 2016"
Williamstown, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/25/2012 -- Skyrocketing mobile broadband demand is driving an ever increasing number of commercial LTE network deployments. This surge has seen the number of LTE subscriptions already surpass 7 Million subscriptions worldwide, and over 300+ commercial LTE user device launches. As Mobile Network MNOs (MNOs) remain committed to deliver mobile broadband services over their LTE networks, a number of critical questions remain unanswered:
- How much revenue can an MNO generate with an LTE deployment ?
- What is the typical ARPU for an LTE subscription worldwide or in particular regional market and how will it fluctuate in the next 5 years ?
- What is the relative Total Cost of Ownership (TCO) of an LTE network in comparison to competing technologies such as HSPA + and WiMAX ?
- What is the market outlook for VoLTE (Voice over LTE) and wholesale LTE networks, and when would the first VoLTE deployments take place ?
- How much CAPEX and OPEX would an MNO require to deploy at LTE network, and what strategies can be adopted to minimize both CAPEX and OPEX ?
Covering over 325 global MNOs in 120 countries, this report answers the aforementioned questions by quantifying LTE service revenues, subscriptions, ARPUs, CAPEX and OPEX. In addition, the report reviews key trends in LTE deployment strategies such as VoLTE and SMS over LTE, the wholesale deployment model, Self-Organizing Networks (SONs) and the emergence of the data off-load (small cells, HetNets, Wi-Fi offload) equipment market.
The report further provides a global review of LTE price plans and key MNO strategies for LTE pricing and marketing. The report is supplement by an excel based interactive forecasting suite that can be used to forecast LTE service revenue, ARPUs, and subscriptions for particular regional markets, countries or MNOs from 2011 till 2016.
Key Findings:
ARPUs and Operator Service Revenues
- Driven by early adoption among the enterprise users, LTE ARPUs will peak in 2012 reaching 88 USD per month, and drop down by a YoY decline of 16 % over the next five years as the consumer market segment gains a higher market share.
- Having already surpassed 7 Million subscriptions, LTE subscriptions are set to grow at a CAGR of 150 % over the next five year period.
- Growing at a CAGR of 80 % global LTE service revenues will reach 291 Billion, representing a lucrative market for worldwide MNOs. LTE service revenues presently account for 15 Billion USD.
- While the Asia Pacific region will attain the highest number of subscriptions by 2016, the North America and Western Europe region will retain market leadership in terms of service revenues according for almost 60 % of all LTE service revenues worldwide.
