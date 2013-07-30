New Market Study, "Luxury Accessories in South Africa", Has Been Published

New Consumer Goods market report from Euromonitor International: "Luxury Accessories in South Africa"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/30/2013 -- Luxury accessories offers a popular entry point to the world of luxury goods for a growing number of consumers. Products such as luxury sun glasses and bags often appeal to consumers' desire for a high-status brand because they can be used on a daily basis, thus maximising their ability to display such purchases. The more affordable nature of products such as luxury cufflinks and luxury lighters in comparison to many other luxury goods also results in these products being popular as gifts.
Euromonitor International's Luxury Accessories in South Africa report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the Luxury Accessories market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market and their effects on Luxury Accessories retailing along with the development of consumers' shopping patterns. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change
Product coverage: Luxury Bags, Luxury Costume Jewellery, Luxury Cufflinks, Luxury Lighters, Luxury Small Leather Goods, Luxury Sun Glasses, Other Luxury Accessories.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Luxury Accessories market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
