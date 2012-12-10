New Consumer Goods research report from Euromonitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/10/2012 -- Sales of luxury alcohol are growing in the BRICs, as both disposable incomes and alcohol consumption increase. But while the developed countries have similar consumption drivers, this is not the case in the BRICs. Acknowledging cultural diversities and accumulating local knowledge will be crucial for the successful navigation through these markets. Increasing sales will be complicated and will require de-centralised management and resourcing. The gains, though, will be worth the effort.
Euromonitor International's Luxury Alcohol in the BRICs: How the BRICs Are Reshaping the Luxury Alcohol Industry global briefing offers an insight into the size and shape of the luxury goods industry, highlights buzz topics, emerging trends as well as pressing industry issues, their effects on luxury goods retailing in markets around the world and on the development of consumers' shopping patterns. Forecasts illustrate how the market is set to change and criteria for success. In short, it identifies the opportunity zones within luxury goods industry
Product coverage: Designer Clothing And Footwear, Fine Wines/Champagne And Spirits, Luxury Accessories, Luxury Electronic Gadgets, Luxury Fine China And Crystal Ware, Luxury Jewellery And Timepieces, Luxury Tobacco, Luxury Travel Goods, Luxury Writing Instruments And Stationery, Super Premium Beauty And Personal Care.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get this Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Luxury Goods market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
Euromonitor International has over 40 years' experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.
