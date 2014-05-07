New Consumer Goods market report from Euromonitor International: "Luxury Electronic Gadgets in Japan"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/07/2014 -- Despite luxury goods recovering in a variety of markets in Japan, this did not translate into a positive performance in luxury mobile phones. Most Japanese consumers do not see electronic gadgets as luxury goods. As a result, during the review period the category struggled to attract new consumers. Manufacturers did not team up with luxury brands to create luxury mobile phones or MP3 players as seen in other countries, such as the United Arab Emirates, China and Hong Kong.
Euromonitor International's Luxury Electronic Gadgets in Japan report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the Luxury Electronic Gadgets market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market and their effects on Luxury Electronic Gadgets retailing along with the development of consumers' shopping patterns. Forecasts to 2018 illustrate how the market is set to change
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Luxury Mobile Phones, Luxury Mp3 Players.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Luxury Electronic Gadgets market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is a leading distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff is always available to help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Consumer Goods research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Luxury Electronic Gadgets in Indonesia
- Luxury Electronic Gadgets in Malaysia
- Luxury Electronic Gadgets in the Philippines
- Luxury Electronic Gadgets in Mexico
- Luxury Electronic Gadgets in Poland
- Luxury Electronic Gadgets in Australia
- Luxury Electronic Gadgets in Thailand
- Luxury Electronic Gadgets in Italy
- Luxury Electronic Gadgets in Singapore
- Luxury Electronic Gadgets in China