New Market Study, "Luxury Goods in South Africa", Has Been Published

Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/06/2013 -- Luxury goods saw a strong constant value growth during the review period as a whole, despite a number of negative economic influences. High inflation and economic concerns notably suppressed sales growth at the start of the review period, with an economic downturn being seen in 2009. Sales however returned to good growth in the last three years of the review period, with sales growth being driven by an increasingly aspirational consumer base for whom luxury goods are seen as a sign of status...
Euromonitor International's Luxury Goods in South Africa report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the Luxury Goods market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market and their effects on Luxury Goods retailing along with the development of consumers' shopping patterns. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change
Product coverage: Designer Apparel (Ready-to-Wear), Fine Wines/Champagne and Spirits, Luxury Accessories, Luxury Cigars, Luxury Electronic Gadgets, Luxury Jewellery and Timepieces, Luxury Travel Goods, Luxury Writing Instruments and Stationery, Super Premium Beauty and Personal Care.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Luxury Goods market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
