New Market Study, "Macedonia Business Forecast Report Q4 2013", Has Been Published

Recently published research from Business Monitor International, "Macedonia Business Forecast Report Q4 2013", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/25/2013 -- Political stability in Macedonia following a two-month parliamentary deadlock could prove short-lived, as the ruling Internal Macedonian Revolutionary Organization - Democratic Party for Macedonian National Unity (VMRO-DPMNE) and the opposition Social Democratic Union of Macedonia continue to disagree on the events that led up to the opposition's boycott of the legislature at the start of the year. A return to positive private consumption growth will see Macedonia's economy continue to expand over the course of 2013 and beyond.
A challenging export outlook and falling current transfers will see the current account deficit grow and remain elevated for the foreseeable future.
Major Forecast Changes
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
We have raised our 2013 real GDP growth forecast from 1.5% to 2.0%, but lowered our 2014 growth forecast from 2.8% to 1.8%, on account of weak domestic consumption.
We narrowed our current account deficit forecast for 2013 from 4.3% of GDP to 3.9%, and now see a peak deficit of 4.1% of GDP in 2014, as opposed to our previous projection of 4.8%.
Key Risks To Outlook
The prospect of tighter liquidity conditions across Europe, particularly with developed market interest rates seemingly on the rise, could affect the Macedonian economy's growth potential over the next few years.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Country Reports research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Estonia Business Forecast Report Q4 2013
- Albania Business Forecast Report Q4 2013
- Trinidad & Tobago Business Forecast Report Q4 2013
- United States Business Forecast Report Q4 2013
- Bulgaria Business Forecast Report Q4 2013
- Slovakia Business Forecast Report Q4 2013
- Chile Business Forecast Report Q4 2013
- Philippines Business Forecast Report Q4 2013
- Latvia Business Forecast Report Q4 2013
- United Arab Emirates Business Forecast Report Q4 2013