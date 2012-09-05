New Materials market report from GlobalData: "Malaysia Petrochemicals Industry Outlook to 2016 - Market Size, Company Share, Price Trends and Capacity Forecasts"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/05/2012 -- GlobalData's report, "Malaysia Petrochemicals Industry Outlook to 2016 - Market Size, Company Share, Price Trends and Capacity Forecasts" provides an in-depth coverage of Malaysia petrochemicals industry. The report covers Malaysia petrochemical complexes details and presents installed capacity by process and technology. In addition, it presents petrochemicals demand and production forecasts, end use market share, price trends, trade balance data and company shares of the major petrochemicals producers in Malaysia.
The report classifies 24 petrochemical commodities into five different product families according to their chemical properties. It provides information about petrochemical complexes of each product family with details of operators, equity partners with their stakes, year of commissioning and production capacity. Overall, the report presents a comprehensive coverage of Malaysia petrochemicals industry including all the major parameters.
The five product families mentioned in the report are Aromatics and Derivatives, Olefins and Derivatives, Vinyls and Styrene and Derivatives, and Methanol and Derivatives.
Scope
- Petrochemicals industry supply scenario in Malaysia from 2000 to 2016 consisting of capacity growth, installed capacity by production process and technology
- Information of all active and planned petrochemical complexes with capacity forecasts up to 2016
- Detailed information such as operator and equity for all active and planned projects of five product families covering aromatics and derivatives (benzene, toluene, xylenes, Purified Terephthalic acid (PTA), Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) and phenol), olefins and derivatives (ethylene, propylene, butadiene, polyethylene, Ethylene Glycol (EG), Ethylene Oxide (EO), Styrene-Butadiene rubber (SBR) and polypropylene), vinyls (PVC, VCM and VAM), styrene and derivatives (styrene, polystyrene, EPS and ABS) and methanol and derivatives (Methanol, MTBE and acetic acid)
- Market dynamics and trade balance data of petrochemical commodities from 2000 to 2016 consisting of market size, demand and production outlook, demand by end use sector, average prices and import and export data
- Company snapshots including company overview, business description, capacity shares of key petrochemicals producers in Malaysia and information on the current and upcoming petrochemical complexes
Reasons to Get this Report
- Obtain the most up to date information available on the petrochemicals industry in Malaysia
- Benefit from GlobalData's advanced insight on the petrochemicals industry in Malaysia
- Identify the macro and micro-economic trends affecting the petrochemicals industry in Malaysia
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Petroliam Nasional Berhad,, Honam Petrochemical Corporation,, BP p.l.c.,
