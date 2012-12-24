New Fixed Networks market report from Markets and Markets: "Managed Network & Network Outsourcing Market - Global Advancements, Business Models, Technology Roadmaps, Forecasts & Analysis (2012 - 2018)"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/24/2012 -- Staying ahead in today's challenging business environment requires an established infrastructure for maintaining internal processes as well as external relationships with stakeholders. IT infrastructure plays a crucial role in most of the organizational operations for ensuring business continuity, which also demands huge capital expenses, time and resources of the company. Managed Network Solutions & Network Outsourcing will help organizations to focus on their core businesses, rather than their networks. These solutions enable corporations and businesses to offload specific IT operations to the service provider, unlike in traditional outsourcing, where the entire control is transferred. These managed network services provide the opportunity to retain selected IT functions to be run in-house, thereby maintaining control and full visibility of the IT assets. This provides various benefits such as complete transparency, cost reduction, less downtime & risk, increase efficiency and also fosters IT planning & documentation. Managed Network and Network Outsourcing has emerged as a key area under managed services & technology outsourcing. The market is abuzz with several telecommunication providers, networking companies and start ups in this segment, making this a multi-billion dollar industry.
The research report on Managed Network and Network Outsourcing is aimed at exploring the current and future growth potential of network services outsourcing markets across various vertical segments. It discusses in detail about the key drivers, restraints and opportunities in this market, while also providing an overview of techniques and models on how these services can be deployed. The report analyses the market potential in terms of segments such as Managed Network Services by components, by types of services offered, by organization size and by business verticals, across five major geographies, with projected forecasts of market size and expected revenues. The report also highlights key industry players in this market, along with a detailed competitive landscape.
Scope of the Report
This research report categorizes the global market for Managed Network and network outsourcing market for forecasting the revenues and analyzing the trends in each of the following sub-markets:
On the basis of Components
By Managed LAN/ WLAN networks
By Managed IP telephony
By Managed IP/VPN
By Managed Ethernet links
By Managed video conferencing/ Telepresence
On the basis of Services
By Managed Network Design Services
By Managed Network Implementation Services
By Managed Network Monitoring Services
By Support and Maintenance Services
On the basis of End User Organization Size
By Small Businesses
By Medium Businesses
By Large Enterprises
On the basis of Vertical Types
Banking, Financial Services and Insurance
Retail
