Fast Market Research recommends "Marcellus Shale in the US, 2011 - Gas Shale Market Analysis and Forecasts to 2020" from GlobalData, now available
Williamstown, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/04/2012 -- GlobalData's new report "Marcellus Shale in the US, 2011 - Gas Shale Market Analysis and Forecasts to 2020" analyzes the recent activities in the Marcellus shale gas play. The report details the operational activities in the play, analyzing drilling activities, cost trends, initial production rates and the well decline curves. The research also provides information on production trends in the Marcellus shale gas play with forecasts to 2020. It analyzes the competitive landscape of the Marcellus shale, detailing operations of the top five companies. The report highlights infrastructure details in the shale gas play. It also details the merger and acquisition activities in the shale play during the period between 2007 and 2010.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Scope
The report analyzes the activities in the US Marcellus shale gas play. The scope of the report includes -
- Details of the major companies in the Marcellus shale gas play by acreage and by production
- Marcellus shale production trends and expected production during 2010-2020
- Cost per well and costs of finding and development in the shale gas play are discussed
- Marcellus shale drilling statistics by period, company and county are detailed
- Details of major infrastructure developments in the play over the past years
- Information on the major mergers and acquisitions in the Marcellus shale play between 2007 and 2010
- Analysis of major companies operations in the play.
Reasons to Get this Report
The report will enhance your decision making capability. It will allow you to -
- Understand the changing dynamics of the oil and gas industry in the US by understanding the role of shale gas plays in the energy industry of the country
- Develop business strategies with the help of specific insights about this shale play
- Understand trends and activities in the Marcellus shale gas play
- Understand the market positioning of the major players in this shale gas play
- Increase future revenue and profitability with the help of insights about future opportunities and critical success factors in the shale gas plays.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Chesapeake Energy Corporation, Range Resources Corporation, National Fuel Gas Company, Chevron Corporation, Exxon Mobil Corporation
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Energy research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Marcellus Shale in the US - Gas Shale Market Analysis and Forecasts to 2020
- Barnett Shale in the US, 2011 - Gas Shale Market Analysis and Forecasts to 2020
- Fayetteville Shale in the US, 2011 - Gas Shale Market Analysis and Forecasts to 2020
- Eagle Ford Shale in the US, 2011 - Oil Shale Market Analysis and Forecasts to 2020
- Bakken Shale, 2011 - Oil Shale Market Analysis and Forecasts to 2020
- Niobrara Shale in the US, 2012 - Oil Shale Market Analysis and Forecasts to 2020
- Haynesville Shale in the US - Gas Shale Market Analysis and Forecasts to 2020
- Permian Basin in the US - Oil & Gas Basin Analysis and Forecasts to 2020
- Global Shale Gas Market by Technology, Geography, Applications, Regulations, Ethylene Production, Market Trends & Forecasts (2011 - 2021)
- Global Gas Shales Development, 2011 - North America Sets The Momentum For Shale Gas Developments Worldwide