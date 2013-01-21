Recently published research from GlobalData, "Marcellus Shale in the US, 2012 - Gas Shale Market Analysis and Forecasts to 2020", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/21/2013 -- GlobalData's new report "Marcellus Shale in the US, 2012 - Gas Shale Market Analysis and Forecasts to 2020" which provides insight into existing and potential exploration and development activities in the Marcellus shale play. The report provides details of the existing and emerging Marcellus shale areas and the major companies exploring the high-producing areas in the shale play such as Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and New York. The report emphasizes the essential parameters for Marcellus gas exploration and production in the play, and highlights the need for solving environmental issues resulting from the shale gas exploration and production activities. The report also discusses the drilling activities in the Appalachian region of the Marcellus shale play in the US, detailing the companies involved and their coverage in different counties of Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio and New York.
Scope
The report analyzes the Marcellus shale gas exploration and production activities in the US. The scope of the report includes -
- An overview of the oil and gas exploration in the Marcellus shale play.
- Discussion of the major issues and drivers affecting the shale gas exploration in the Marcellus shale.
- Information on the drilling and exploration activities in the different counties of Pennsylvania such as Bradford, Lycoming, and Green.
- An overview of the competitive landscape of the shale gas exploration in the Marcellus shale, detailing major companies operating in the region.
- Current exploration and production statistics of the Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and New York states in the US Marcellus shale play. The report also provides forecast for Marcellus shale production from 2012-2020.
- Discussion on the coverage and overview of operations in the Marcellus shale play.
- Information on the major mergers and acquisitions in the Marcellus shale play during 2007-2012.
- Details of the major infrastructure developments in the play.
- Discussion of the cost per well and finding and development costs in the Marcellus shale.
Reasons to Get this Report
The report will enhance your decision making capability. It will allow you to -
- Develop business strategies with the help of specific insights into Marcellus shale gas exploration market in the US.
- Identify opportunities and challenges in the Marcellus shale gas exploration market in the US.
- Plan your strategies based on expected developments in the shale gas exploration activities in the US.
- Understand the competitive landscape of the shale gas market in the Marcellus shale play.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Chesapeake Energy Corporation, Royal Dutch Shell Plc, Range Resources Corporation, National Fuel Gas Company, Chevron Corporation
