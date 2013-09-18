New Food market report from Canadean: "Market Focus: Trends and Developments in the Dairy Food Sector in Japan"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/18/2013 -- This report provides a concise overview of the Dairy Food market in Japan. After reading this report, you will understand the size of the market, the economic, demographic and behavioural trends which will drive its evolution, and the leading players within the market, allowing you to plan effectively for the future.
Introduction and Landscape
Why was the report written?
This overview of the consumer and market dynamics of the Japanese Dairy Food sector allows new entrants and established players to gain rapid and comprehensive insight into the current state of the market and identify the key trends that will drive growth in the coming years.
What is the current market landscape and what is changing?
Consumers prefer Dairy products that are ready-to-drink and can be consumed on-the-go. As such demand for drinking Yogurt and ready-to-drink flavored milk have grown at double the rate than liquid milk. Consumption of drinking milk is declining while demand for long-life packaged milk is fast substituting homogenized milk
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What are the key drivers behind recent market changes?
Busy lives and long working hours mean less time for sit down meals driving demand for on-the-go Dairy products. Declining birth rate implying fewer Japanese children have resulted in declining liquid milk consumption. The health benefits of fermented milk products are driving demand for Yogurt and low fat Dairy Food products.
What makes this report unique and essential to read?
This report brings together consumer insight and market data to provide a comprehensive brief of the Japanese Dairy Food sector. This allows for the rapid identification of key growth opportunities across major Dairy Food categories and their packaging.
Key Features and Benefits
Analysis of consumer behaviour, economic conditions and demography reveals emerging opportunities in the Dairy Food sector.
Key growth categories are highlighted by analyzing the market dynamics of major Dairy Food categories.
Market shares are provided for the leading brands and private label across Dairy Food categories.
An overview of packaging trends in the Japanese Dairy Food sector is provided, including primary packaging material and type, packaging closures and outer packaging.
Key Market Issues
Japan is one of the fastest ageing nations among developed countries. Consumers above the age of 65 accounted for 24% of the population in 2012, while children aged 14 and under made up only 13% of the population. While the lower number of children has resulted in reduced consumption of liquid milk, growing share of aging population have led to increased demand for Yogurt with greater health benefits.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Snow Dairy, Morinaga, Meiji, QBB, Melodian, Early Bird, Ouchiyama, 7-Eleven, Ito Yokada
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