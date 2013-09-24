Recently published research from Canadean, "Market Focus: Trends and Developments in the Ice Cream Sector in Australia", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/24/2013 -- This report provides a concise overview of the Ice Cream market in Australia. After reading this report, you will understand the size of the market, the economic, demographic, and behavioral trends that will drive its evolution and the leading players within the market, allowing you to plan effectively for the future.
Introduction and Landscape
Why was the report written?
This overview of the consumer and market dynamics of the Australian Ice Cream sector allows new entrants and established players to gain rapid and comprehensive insight into the current state of the market and identify the key trends that will drive growth in the coming years.
What is the current market landscape and what is changing?
Experience Seeking in Ice Cream, along with health increased health consciousness impacting Australian Ice Cream Sector.
What are the key drivers behind recent market changes?
Variety seekers and health conscious consumers driving recent changes. Artisanal Ice Cream is growing as consumers continue to reward themselves with small treat, however portion control Ice Cream is also growing owing to the increased health and wellness concern. Value of the Australian dollar versus the US dollar fell rapidly during the second half of 2008, and then grew rapidly during 2009. This has caused volatile growth in the Australian Ice Cream market in US$ terms, even as volumes have grown at a relatively constant rate.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
What makes this report unique and essential to read?
This report brings together consumer insight and market data to provide a comprehensive brief of the Australian Ice Cream sector. This allows for the rapid identification of key growth opportunities across major Ice Cream categories and their packaging.
Key Features and Benefits
Analysis of consumer behavior, economic conditions, and demography reveals emerging opportunities in the Ice Cream sector.
Key growth categories are highlighted by analyzing the market dynamics of major Ice Cream categories.
Market shares are provided for the leading brands and private label across Ice Cream categories.
An overview of packaging trends in the Ice Cream sector is provided, including primary packaging material and type, packaging closures, and outer packaging.
Key Market Issues
Hypermarkets and Supermarkets were the most important retail outlet for Ice Cream followed by Food and Drink Specialists and Convenience Stores.
Artisanal manufacturers are innovating in premium range ice cream to tap this niche market and gain from the consumers who seek variety and local flavors.
Australians are becoming increasingly aware about ethical consumerism as manufacturers reassessing their supply chain to ensure their Fairtrade product lines to cater this niche segment.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Nestle Peters, Unilever, Regal Ice Cream, Harry's Ice Cream, Woolworths, Coles, Aldi, IGA (Independent Grocers Alliance)
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Food research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Market Focus: Trends and Developments in the Ice Cream Sector in Japan
- Market Focus: Trends and Developments in the Ice Cream Sector in Mexico
- Market Focus - The Ice Cream Market in Denmark, to 2016
- Market Focus - The Ice Cream Market in Australia, to 2016
- Take Home Ice Cream Market in India to 2016
- Impulse Ice Cream Market in India to 2016
- Take Home Ice Cream Market in United Kingdom to 2016
- Impulse Ice Cream Market in United Kingdom to 2016
- Impulse Ice Cream Market in Japan to 2016
- Take Home Ice Cream Market in Japan to 2016