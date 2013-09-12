New Food research report from Canadean is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/12/2013 -- Product Synopsis
This report provides a concise overview of the Savory Snacks market in Japan. After reading this report, you will understand the size of the market, the economic, demographic and behavioral trends which will drive its evolution, and the leading players within the market, allowing you to plan effectively for the future.
Introduction and Landscape
Why was the report written?
This overview of the consumer and market dynamics of the Japanese Savory Snacks sector allows new entrants and established players to gain rapid and comprehensive insight into the current state of the market and identify the key trends that will drive growth in the coming years.
What is the current market landscape and what is changing?
Demand for Snacks food in Japan is partly to keep pace with busy lives and partly for pleasure. Affordable prices and wide variety make Savory Snacks one of the favorite indulgence in Japan. The country's snacking habit in the packaged sector closely follow American-style Snack food that includes chips, crisps, nuts and seeds, popcorn, and pretzels in varying flavor and seasonings. The demand for healthy and good-for-you snacks, such as whole-wheat pita chips, multi-grain crackers, and pop chips, is on the rise.
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What are the key drivers behind recent market changes?
Most of the snack foods are considered to be indulgence food. However, high income level and health consciousness have raised demand for low fat and non-fat snack products but that still tastes good.
What makes this report unique and essential to read?
This report brings together consumer insight and market data to provide a comprehensive brief of the Japanese Savory Snacks sector. This allows for the rapid identification of key growth opportunities across major Savory Snacks categories and their packaging.
Key Features and Benefits
Analysis of consumer behavior, economic conditions and demography reveals emerging opportunities in the Savory Snacks sector.
Key growth categories are highlighted by analyzing the market dynamics of major Savory Snacks categories.
Market shares are provided for the leading brands and private label across Savory Snacks categories.
An overview of packaging trends in the Japanese Savory Snacks sector is provided, including primary packaging material and type, packaging closures and outer packaging.
Key Market Issues
Japan is one of the fastest ageing nations among developed countries. Consumers above the age of 65 accounted for 24% of the population in 2012, while children aged 14 and under made up only 13% of the population. While lesser number of children visiting the stores in Japan has resulted in reduced frequency of snacks purchase, growing share of aging population have led to increased focus on snacks food with greater nutritional benefits.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Bourbon Petit, Calbee, Amanoya Kabuki, Yagai, Marudai, Mariani, Planters, Otsumami Nuts, Kirklands
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