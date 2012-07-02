New Market Study: "Market Growth Outlook in the Mining Industry - 2012-2013 : Survey Brief"

New Materials research report from ICD-Research is now available from Fast Market Research
- Analysis of opinions drawn from leading mining industry executives.
- Analysis of market growth practices.
- Analysis of the demand in emerging markets and growth expectations in developed countries.
Summary
This report is the result of an extensive survey drawn from ICD Research's exclusive panel of leading mining industry executives. It analyzes how demand and growth expectations are set to change in the mining industry in 2012-13. The report also provides access to information categorized by company type, company turnover, buyer, supplier and region.
Scope
- The opinions and forward looking statements of 250 industry executives have been captured in our in-depth survey, of which 32% represent Director and C-level respondents.
- The research is based on primary survey research conducted by ICD Research accessing its B2B panels comprised of senior purchase decision makers and leading supplier organizations.
- The geographical scope of the research is global - drawing on the activity and expectations of leading industry players across the Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Africa and Middle East.
- This report covers data and analysis on demand in emerging markets and growth expectations in developed countries.
Reasons to Get this Report
- This report will help you to drive revenues by understanding market growth.
- This report will help you to uncover the business outlook, demand in emerging markets and growth expectations in developed countries identified by suppliers and buyers.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
