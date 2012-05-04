New Market Study: "Market Opportunities and Business Strategies in Online Retail in Russia"

Recently published research from BRICdata, "Market Opportunities and Business Strategies in Online Retail in Russia", is now available at Fast Market Research
Williamstown, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/04/2012 -- Due to increasing internet penetration, recent improvements in the country's telecommunications infrastructure and general economic growth, online retail is growing rapidly in Russia. Consequently, an increasing number of companies are progressing beyond merely using the internet for online marketing and are now also establishing online retail platforms. During the review period (2007-2011), Russian online retail sales recorded a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.92%. As of 2011, 80% of Russia's online retail companies are based in Moscow and St. Petersburg, as a result of the high levels of internet penetration in these cities. The majority of Russia's online retailers require cash on delivery or credit card payment.
Key Highlights
- The Russian online retail channel expanded significantly during the review period with a CAGR of 18.92%.
- Russian online retailers are localizing their warehousing facilities and partnering with local courier and delivery companies in order to easily provide timely delivery services. Online retailers are also offering multiple payment options, including secured payment gateways and authenticated card payments.
- Competitive price fluctuation is the pricing strategy most often adopted by Russian online retailers.
- In 2011, home appliances was the most popular online retail product category, forcing online retailers such as Ozon.ru, Utkonos.ru, and 003.ru to offer attractive offers and deals on home appliances and electronic goods, especially during the festive season.
- The business factors considered the most important drivers of Russian online retail growth include the increasing cost of real estate and geographical expansion through online retail sales.
- Supply chain optimization and the implementation of effective warehousing processes remain key challenges for Russian online retailers.
Scope
- This report provides an extensive analysis on the online retail industry in Russia
- It details historical values for the Russian online retail industry for 2007-2011, along with forecast figures for 2012-2016
- It provides top-level analysis of the overall online retail industry, as well as product category values for both the 2007-2011 review period and the 2012-2016 forecast period
- The report provides a detailed analysis on growth drivers, operational, marketing and pricing strategies, challenges and future trends in the Russian online retail industry
- The report profiles top online retail companies in Russia and provides case studies
Reasons to Get this Report
- Take strategic business decisions using top-level historic and forecast market data related to the Russian online retail industry and each product category within it
- Understand the consumer and business drivers of the Russian online retail industry, along with key market trends and growth opportunities
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Ozon.ru, Utkonos.ru, 003.ru, zakazhi24.ru, vasko.ru, Top-shop.ru, KupiVIP.ru, Sapato.ru
