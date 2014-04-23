New Food market report from Euromonitor International: "Meal Replacement in Singapore"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/23/2014 -- Due to the increasing health conscious trend, consumers are more educated about the importance of regular exercise and eating habits in terms of weight control. However, meal replacement slimming remains popular among certain consumer groups who are time-poor and seek quick results to reduce their weight. Meal replacement slimming is expected to see current value growth of 3% in 2013, which is slightly slower compared to the growth in 2012.
Euromonitor International's Meal Replacement in Singapore report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2009-2013, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2018 illustrate how the market is set to change.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Convalescence, Meal Replacement Slimming.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Meal Replacement market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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