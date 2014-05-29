New Food market report from Euromonitor International: "Meat and Meat Products in Saudi Arabia: Industrial Report"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/29/2014 -- Over review period Kingdom's market for meat and meat products expands by 103% to reach SR23.5 billion in 2013 due to strong population growth and rising incomes. Saudi industry of meat and meat products enjoys average annual growth of 7% per year over 2007-2012 due to significant investments by private sector, encouraged by governmental support. Saudi Arabia not self-sufficient, with foreign suppliers accounting for 54% of country's meat demand in 2012, with Brazil a leading partner. Healthy growth in profit margin encourages new companies to enter industry. Industry rather fragmented, served by almost 2,000 entities, with five leading players generating only 10% of production. Industry expected to see 3% CAGR over 2013-2018 thanks to continuing government support and private sector confidence.
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This Euromonitor industrial report provides unique data and analysis of Meat and Meat Products in Saudi Arabia: ISIC 1511. With this industrial report, you'll be able to explore in detail the entire industry from its sources of supply to its buyers.
The Meat and Meat Products in Saudi Arabia: ISIC 1511 report includes:
- Qualitative analysis of key industry trends and future developments in Saudi Arabia
- Analysis of market growth and industry performance
- Industry data including production data, imports, exports, industry buyers, suppliers, cost structure, bargaining power and profitability
- Attractiveness index that measures industry performance in both stable and challenging economic conditions
- Analysis of suppliers to the industry
- Analysis of buyers from the industry
The report will answer questions such as:
- What is the turnover of the industry?
- How much have salary levels changed over the last decade?
- What is the industry costs structure?
- How profitable is this industry?
- Who are the key customers of this industry?
- How many people are employed in the industry?
- What is the bargaining power of the industry with its suppliers and customers?
- How important are large enterprises in the industry?
Reasons to Get This Report
- Understand the structure of the industry from suppliers to buyers
- Track key industry trends, opportunities and threats
- Benchmark performance against industry averages
- Identify growth opportunities
Product coverage: Red and White Meat Products, Red Meat, White Meat.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
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