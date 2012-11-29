New Medical Devices market report from GBI Research: "Medical Devices Market in China to 2018 - Government Reforms Aimed at Strengthening the Healthcare System and Expanding Access will Accelerate Growth"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/29/2012 -- GBI Research, a leading business intelligence provider, has released its latest research, "Medical Devices Market in China to 2018 - Government Reforms Aimed at Strengthening the Healthcare System and Expanding Access will Accelerate Growth" provides key data, information and analysis on the medical devices market in China. The report provides a market landscape, competitive landscape and market trends information on ten medical devices markets: ophthalmic devices, In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD), diagnostic imaging, cardiovascular devices, nephrology and urology devices, orthopedic devices, drug delivery devices, diabetes care devices, wound care management, and healthcare IT. The report provides comprehensive information on the key trends affecting these categories, and key analytical content on the market dynamics. The report also reviews the competitive landscape and gives a detailed analysis of the pipeline products in each market. The report also reviews details regarding important merger and acquisition deals that have taken place in the medical devices market in China. This report is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, primary and secondary research and in-house analysis by GBI Research's team of industry experts.
Scope
- Market size for ten medical devices markets of: ophthalmic devices, In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD), diagnostic imaging, cardiovascular devices, nephrology and urology devices, orthopedic devices, drug delivery devices, diabetes care devices, wound care management, and healthcare IT.
- Annualized market revenues data, forecasts for seven years through to 2018, as well as company share data for 2011.
- Qualitative analysis of key market trends for the medical devices market in China.
- Information on the leading market players, the competitive landscape, and the leading technologies in the market.
Reasons to Get this Report
- Develop business strategies by understanding the trends and developments that are driving the medical devices market in China.
- Design and develop your product development, marketing and sales strategies.
- Exploit M&A opportunities by identifying market players with the most innovative pipeline.
- Develop market-entry and market expansion strategies.
- Identify key players best positioned to take advantage of the emerging market opportunities.
- Exploit in-licensing and out-licensing opportunities by identifying products most likely to ensure a robust return.
- What's the next big thing in the medical devices market landscape in China? - Identify, understand and capitalize.
- Make more informed business decisions from the insightful and in-depth analysis of the medical devices market landscape in China and the factors shaping it.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Siemens Healthcare, Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA, GE Healthcare, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Philips Healthcare, Essilor International, DePuy, Inc., Medtronic, Inc., Boston Scientific Corporation, Mindray Medical International Limited, Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer, WuHan VSD Medical Science & Technology Co. Ltd., Neusoft Medical Systems Co., Ltd.
