New Pharmaceuticals market report from GlobalData: "Menjugate (Meningococcal Vaccines) - Forecast and Market Analysis to 2022"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/27/2013 -- Meningococcal disease is an acute infection caused by the gram-negative bacterium Neisseria meningitidis. Its rapid onset and severity of symptoms makes prompt and effective diagnosis and treatment nearly impossible. For these reasons the meningococcal disease space is dominated by vaccines.
Menjugate (Meningococcal Group C -CRM197 Conjugate Vaccine) is the brand name for Novartis' MenC conjugate vaccine registered in the EU, Australia, and Brazil. The vaccine was originally developed and marketed by Wyeth (now Pfizer), and Nuron Biotech acquired Meningitec in December 2012.
Scope
- Overview of Meningococcal disease, including epidemiology, etiology, symptoms, diagnosis, pathology and treatment guidelines as well as an overview on the competitive landscape.
- Detailed information on Menjugate including product description, safety and efficacy profiles as well as a SWOT analysis.
- Sales forecast for Menjugate for the top nine countries from 2012 to 2022.
- Sales information covered for the US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, the UK, Japan, Australia and Brazil
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Reasons to Get This Report
- Understand and capitalize by identifying products that are most likely to ensure a robust return
- Stay ahead of the competition by understanding the changing competitive landscape for meningococcal vaccines
- Effectively plan your M&A and partnership strategies by identifying drugs with the most promising sales potential
- Make more informed business decisions from insightful and in-depth analysis of Menjugate performance
- Obtain sales forecast for Menjugate from 2012-2022 in top nine countries (the US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, the UK, Japan, Brazil and China)
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Pharmaceuticals research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- PharmaPoint: Meningococcal Vaccines - Australia Drug Forecast and Market Analysis to 2022
- PharmaPoint: Meningococcal Vaccines - Spain Drug Forecast and Market Analysis to 2022
- PharmaPoint: Meningococcal Vaccines - Germany Drug Forecast and Market Analysis to 2022
- PharmaPoint: Meningococcal Vaccines - Italy Drug Forecast and Market Analysis to 2022
- PharmaPoint: Meningococcal Vaccines - France Drug Forecast and Market Analysis to 2022
- PharmaPoint: Meningococcal Vaccines - UK Drug Forecast and Market Analysis to 2022
- PharmaPoint: Meningococcal Vaccines - Brazil Drug Forecast and Market Analysis to 2022
- PharmaPoint: Meningococcal Vaccines - US Drug Forecast and Market Analysis to 2022
- MnB rLP2086 (Meningococcal Vaccines) - Forecast and Market Analysis to 2022
- Travel Vaccines Market to 2019 - Hepatitis A, Japanese Encephalitis and Meningococcal Vaccine Segments to Drive Growth