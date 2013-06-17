New Market Study, "Men's Grooming in Costa Rica", Has Been Published

Fast Market Research recommends "Men's Grooming in Costa Rica" from Euromonitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/17/2013 -- Men's grooming in Costa Rica is a beauty and personal care category which is currently subject to strong development as the category's leading companies respond to the latest research into the personal grooming needs of Latin American men, especially with regards to men's skin care products. It has recently become known that there are remarkable differences between male and female human skin. For this reason, new product development in men's skin care is moving towards more male-specific...
Euromonitor International's Men's Grooming in Costa Rica report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2008-2012, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Men's Shaving, Men's Toiletries.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
