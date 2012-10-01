New Materials research report from GBI Research is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/01/2012 -- GBI Research's report, "Methyl Tertiary Butyl Ether (MTBE) Global Markets to 2020 - China Dominates Global MTBE Demand While Developed Regions Look to ETBE and Ethanol as Replacement Options", provides an in-depth analysis of the global MTBE market. The research presents detailed analysis and forecasts of the major economic and market trends affecting the MTBE markets in the major regions of the world. The report contains demand, production analysis and forecasts, drivers and restraints, end use analysis and forecasts, and market share analysis of the major producers in the major regions of the world. In addition, it includes demand and production forecasts for the major countries in all geographies. The report also contains the historic and forecast price trends for all the major countries. Overall, the report presents a comprehensive analysis of the global MTBE market covering all the major parameters.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
The Asia-Pacific region accounted for more than half of the global MTBE demand and was the largest market for MTBE in 2011, with 61.5% of global demand share. A large portion of MTBE demand in Asia-Pacific region comes from China which held around two third of regional demand.
The global demand for MTBE decreased from 19.3 million tons in 2000 to 12.1 million tons in 2011 at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 4.2%. The decrease in global demand for MTBE was largely due to MTBE usage bans in the US and Canada. In the forecast period 2011-2020, the demand is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.9%, with the increasing market dominance of Asia-Pacific region.
Scope
- Demand and production of MTBE at global level from 2000 to 2011 and forecasts for nine years to 2020.
- Demand and production of MTBE for all the major regions of the world such as North America, South and Central America, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East and Europe.
- Detailed demand analysis of MTBE by key end-use industries at a global level and for all major regions.
- Detailed MTBE demand analysis for the major countries in all the regions of the world such as China, India, South Korea, Thailand, Taiwan, Malaysia, Singapore, Germany, Italy, the UK, Russia, Belgium, the US, Canada, Iran, Saudi Arabia, Mexico, Brazil and Argentina.
- Price analysis and forecasts of MTBE for all the major countries of the world.
- Competitive landscape for MTBE market globally, for major regions and major countries.
- Detailed analysis of the key drivers, restraints and challenges for the MTBE markets in all the major regions of the world.
Reasons to Get this Report
- Obtain the most up-to-date information available on the electronic polymers industry globally.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Administracion Nacional de Combustibles, Alcoholes y Portland, CNPC, CPCC, Duke Energy Corporation, Eni S.p.A., Evonik Degussa GmbH, Group of Companies Titan, CJSC, Hoechst Celanese, Huntsman Corporation, Marathon Petroleum Corporation, NPC, Petroleo Brasileiro S.A., Petroliam Nasional Berhad, Repsol YPF, S.A., Royal Dutch Shell Plc, SABIC, Shaanxi Yanchang Petroleum(Group) Co. Ltd., SIBUR Holding JSC, TASCO CHEMICAL CORPORATION, TOTAL S.A., TPC Group, Inc.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Materials research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Europe Methyl Tertiary Butyl Ether (MTBE) Industry Outlook to 2015 - Market Size, Company Share, Price Trends, Capacity Forecasts of All Active and Planned Plants
- North America Methyl Tertiary Butyl Ether (MTBE) Industry Outlook to 2015 - Market Size, Company Share, Price Trends, Capacity Forecasts of All Active and Planned Plants
- Methyl Tertiary Butyl Ether (MTBE) Industry Outlook in Italy to 2015 - Market Size, Company Share, Price Trends, Capacity Forecasts of All Active and Planned Plants
- Methyl Tertiary Butyl Ether (MTBE) Industry Outlook in the UK to 2015 - Market Size, Company Share, Price Trends, Capacity Forecasts of All Active and Planned Plants
- Methyl Tertiary Butyl Ether (MTBE) Industry Outlook in France to 2015 - Market Size, Company Share, Price Trends, Capacity Forecasts of All Active and Planned Plants
- Methyl Tertiary Butyl Ether (MTBE) Industry Outlook in Malaysia to 2016 - Market Size, Company Share, Price Trends, Capacity Forecasts of All Active and Planned Plants
- Methyl Tertiary Butyl Ether (MTBE) Industry Outlook in Singapore to 2016 - Market Size, Company Share, Price Trends, Capacity Forecasts of All Active and Planned Plants
- Methyl Tertiary Butyl Ether (MTBE) Industry Outlook in China to 2015 - Capacity Forecasts of All Active and Planned Plants
- Methyl Tertiary Butyl Ether (MTBE) Industry Outlook in Belgium to 2016 - Market Size, Company Share, Price Trends, Capacity Forecasts of All Active and Planned Plants
- Styrene Global Markets to 2020 - Substitution of Polystyrene by Polypropylene and Polyethylene Terephthalate to Impact Growth in Developed Regions