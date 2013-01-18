Recently published research from GlobalData, "Methylene Diphenyl Diisocyanate (MDI) Industry Outlook in Japan to 2016 - Market Size, Company Share, Price Trends, Capacity Forecasts of All Active and Planned Plants - 2011 Update", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/18/2013 -- GlobalData's report, Methylene Diphenyl Diisocyanate (MDI) Industry Outlook in Japan to 2016 - Market Size, Company Share, Price Trends, Capacity Forecasts of All Active and Planned Plants provides an in-depth coverage of Japan MDI industry. The research presents major market trends affecting the MDI industry in Japan. The report covers Japan MDI plants and presents installed capacity by process and technology. In addition, it presents MDI demand and production forecasts, end use demand forecasts, price trends, trade balance data and company shares of the major MDI producers in Japan. Overall, the report presents a comprehensive coverage of Japan MDI industry including all the major parameters.
Scope
- MDI industry supply scenario in Japan from 2000 to 2016 consisting of plants capacity growth, installed plant capacity by production process and technology
- Information of all active and planned MDI plants in Japan with capacity forecasts to 2016
- Detailed information on all operating and planned projects covering details such as process, technology, operator and equity details
- MDI industry market dynamics in Japan from 2000 to 2016 consisting of market size, demand and production outlook, demand by end use sector, and average prices
- Trade balance data from 2000 to 2016 including import and export data, net exports and imports as percentage of demand in the country
- Company snapshots including company overview, business description and information on the current and upcoming MDI plants
- Company shares of key MDI producers in the country
Reasons to Get this Report
- Obtain the most up to date information available on the MDI industry in Japan
- Benefit from GlobalData's advanced insight on the MDI industry in Japan
- Identify the macro and micro-economic trends affecting the MDI industry in Japan
- Understand the market positioning of MDI producers in Japan
- Develop market-entry and market expansion strategies
- Benchmark your operations and strategies against the major companies in Japan
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Nippon Polyurethane Industry co.,ltd.,, Mitsui Chemicals, Inc.,, Sumitomo Chemical Company,, Bayer AG,
