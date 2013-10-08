New Market Study, "Metro in China: Local Profile, 2013", Has Been Published

New Retailing market report from Canadean: "Metro in China: Local Profile, 2013"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/08/2013 -- This is a detailed report covering Metro's store formats, private labels, history, key employees, and key financial and operational metrics in China.
Introduction and Landscape
Why was the report written?
This is a comprehensive report covering Metro's operations in China. It offers an insightful analysis of the company and details of its store formats, private labels, history, news, key employees, and key financial and operational metrics. The report also presents revenues and investment strategies of the company's key local competitors.
What is the current market landscape and what is changing?
The Chinese retail market presents retailers with both opportunities and challenges. Foreign retailers face the challenge of understanding local Chinese consumers. Local retailers lack the sophistication and processes that foreign retailers have developed over the years. While the challenges are different for both foreign and local retailers, the opportunity that the retail markets present is the same for both.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
What makes this report unique and essential to read?
The report provides detailed information on Metro's operations and strategy in China. Additionally, it presents revenues and investment strategies of the company's key competitors in the country.
Key Features and Benefits
The report provides comprehensive analysis of Metro's operations in China and is an essential tool to gain a detailed understanding of the company's local operations.
The report presents Metro's strategy, which is essential in understanding the direction of the company in the coming years.
A unique table that presents the information of major retailers in China. It provides information on the retailers' store banners, country of origin, store count, and the year of inception in China.
An insightful analysis of Metro in China, providing details of its store formats, private labels, history, news, key employee biographies, and key financial and operational metrics.
The report provides revenue data for Metro and its key competitors in China. Additionally, it presents investment strategies of the company's key competitors, and this information is essential to gain an understanding of the market.
Key Market Issues
Shrinking exports and decreased fixed asset investment to slower growth rate impacting consumer sentiment
Lower consumer spending likely to affect retail sales in the country as consumers prefer to save more
Key Highlights
The retailer has closed down its electronics products chain, Media Markt China Ltd. in March 2013, due to tough competition from the local retailers.
The company plans to expand its business in China with a major focus on coastal regions mainly Yangstze River Delta, Pearl River Delta and Bohai Bay.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Metro China, Metro
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