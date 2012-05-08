New Market Study: "Mexican Transportation Industry Outlook to 2016: Market Profile"

Fast Market Research recommends "Mexican Transportation Industry Outlook to 2016: Market Profile" from Timetric, now available
Williamstown, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/08/2012 -- As Latin America's third-largest and second-most populous country, Mexico has an extensive transport network to meet the requirements of its growing economy. The transport industry registered growth during the first two years of the review period, but declined in 2008 and 2009 due to the global economic recession and the H1N1 flu epidemic. However, in 2010, the industry registered positive growth in all modes of transport. Growth in the air transport market was mainly driven by the success of low-cost carriers, while the key driver of growth for road transport during the review period was increased government investment on the country's road infrastructure. Although car rentals accounted for a small share of the total transport industry, the market is recording growth and demand for car rentals is increasing due to the rise in demand from leisure and business tourists.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Scope
This report provides an extensive analysis of the transportation market in Mexico:
- It details historical values for the transportation market in Mexico for 2007-2011, along with forecast figures for 2012-2016
- It provides top-level analysis of the transportation market, as well as individual category values for both the 2007-2011 review period and the 2012-2016 forecast period
- The report profiles the top travel and tourism companies in Mexico
Reasons to Get this Report
- Take strategic business decisions using top-level historic and forecast market data related to the transportation market in Mexico
- Understand the demand and supply-side dynamics within the transportation market in Mexico, along with key market trends and growth opportunities
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Aeromexico, ABC Aerolineas SA de CV, Concesionaria Vuela Compania de Aviacion SA de CV, Thrifty Inc.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Construction research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Chinese Transportation Industry Outlook to 2016: Market Profile
- Brazilian Transportation Industry Outlook to 2016: Market Profile
- South Korean Transportation Industry Outlook to 2016: Market Profile
- Turkish Transportation Industry Outlook to 2016: Market Profile
- Russian Transportation Industry Outlook to 2016: Market Profile
- Indonesian Transportation Industry Outlook to 2016: Market Profile
- Philippines Transportation Industry Outlook to 2016: Market Profile
- Mexican Tourism Industry Outlook to 2016: Market Profile
- Travel and Tourism in Mexico, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2016
- Mexican Travel Intermediaries Industry Outlook to 2016: Market Profile